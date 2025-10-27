We respectfully acknowledge the Ngunnawal and Ngambri peoples as the Traditional Custodians of the land on which our work takes place in Canberra. We honour their ongoing connection to land, waters, skies, and community, and pay deep respect to Elders past and present. We also extend this respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, recognising their enduring cultures, knowledge systems, and contributions.
By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and understood our Privacy Policy and consent to the collection, use and disclosure of your information in accordance with its terms.
Australian Centre for International Studies © 2025 All Rights Reserved. ABN 47 688 602 075
We use cookies to analyze website traffic and optimize your website experience. By accepting our use of cookies, your data will be aggregated with all other user data.